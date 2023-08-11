Chasing Lombardi: Super Bowl Contenders and Pretenders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we gear up for the NFL season, this is undeniably the most unpredictable pre-season Super Bowl market we’ve seen.

Here’s a closer look at some key players and teams in the mix.

The Baltimore Ravens are the one team worth placing your bets on. The Ravens seem poised for an impressive season with their well-coached squad and the ever-reliable Lamar Jackson at the helm. However, can the Ravens can clinch an AFC Conference Championship game at Arrowhead? History and odds suggest it’s a tough call.

At +600, the Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat in the AFC, short of an injury to Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce. The Chiefs might find themselves in a tight spot. As dominant as they’ve been, relying heavily on key players can make any team vulnerable.

The AFC North is shaping up to be an intense division. While Joe Burrow previously led the Cincinnati Bengals (+1000) to victory in the AFC Conference Championship, any team in the North could be a four-point underdog to the Chiefs. And uncertainty is in the air with Burrow’s calf injury (though he’s expected to be 100% by Week 1).

Despite their offensive challenges last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers (+4500) managed a 9-8 record. It’s a testament to their resilience, and while their offense might not undergo drastic improvement, we can expect a slightly better performance this year.

All eyes are on Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (+3000), with many predicting a bounce-back year for the QB. Even though the Browns had their lows last year, they still finished the season 7-10.

Navigating this season’s Super Bowl odds can be challenging. While the Philadelphia Eagles at +800 seems promising, the real contention lies with the San Francisco 49ers (+1000). From a holistic perspective, the Eagles arguably have the most well-rounded team in the NFC. The only team that seems to challenge that dominance is the Niners. However, the Seattle Seahawks (+3500) might still have some surprises.

The AFC North’s high competition makes the path to the AFC Championship game formidable. Betting this season will undoubtedly require insight and perhaps a bit of luck. Whether you’re rooting for the underdogs or the top dogs, this NFL season promises to be a roller coaster of emotions.

