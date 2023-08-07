Chum in the Water: Betting Sharks Circle the NY Mets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s the narrative nobody in MLB likes to hear, but it’s a reality that can’t be overlooked; the Mets have given up this season well before it’s over. When there’s a clear indication that the Mets aren’t aiming to win, it sends a stark message to their fan base and hinders their ability to sell tickets, especially if they’re waiting until 2026 to compete seriously.

But now, the sharks are circling. The betting community, ever-watchful as they are, smells the metaphorical blood in the water. Betting against this struggling team has become a daily activity, a surefire way to cash tickets, as the Mets, since the trade deadline, have seemingly given up the fight.

Today, there’s an anticipated match against the Chicago Cubs. Unbelievably, despite the persistent performance issues, they are heavily favored. They’re putting their faith in the arm of Kodai Senga. But will Senga’s arsenal of forkballs be enough to salvage the game? The answer is unlikely.

The problem with this team isn’t rooted in Senga. The issue is much more extensive – it’s the entire roster. They have quit, their bats have gone silent, and they’re not scoring runs. In their previous game, they were shut out entirely. It’s hard to argue that they haven’t thrown in the towel.

Fans may not want to hear it, and team management may deny it, but the signs are unmistakable. This team has mailed it in. As a bettor, it’s a golden opportunity. As a fan, it’s a heartbreaking sight.

