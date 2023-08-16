Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Preview by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Reds are set to face off against the Cleveland Guardians in what promises to be an exciting contest between two teams trying to solidify their positions in their division standings.

The Reds will form a strong lineup against Cleveland’s starter Noah Syndergaard, who has struggled recently. Over the last six weeks, Syndergaard has pitched 20 innings, and his performances have left much to be desired. He ranks as one of the worst pitchers in terms of performance among those with comparable innings. However, the Reds’ lineup could prove beneficial for bettors who are looking at player prop bets. Most batters in the Reds lineup have succeeded against right-handed pitchers, which bodes well for them here.

However, the Reds have their own pitching concerns. Andrew Abbott had a strong start to his career, posting a 1.90 ERA in his first ten starts. But he has struggled in his last three outings, allowing 12 runs. This is not unusual for young pitchers, who often face adjustments as opposing teams build a scouting report against them. Against the Guardians, Abbott might have an advantage. The Guardians have been one of the worst teams against left-handed pitching over the past month, with none of their regular players boasting an ISO power number of 1.70 or higher.

Based on the recent performances and matchups, this game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. The Reds have a strong lineup against right-handed pitchers, and Syndergaard has struggled recently. On the other hand, Abbott should have a relatively more straightforward time against the Guardians lineup, which has been ineffective against left-handed pitching.

