Could the Big Ten Lure Stanford Away From the Pac-12?

Yes, it sounds unbelievable, but the reality is that teams such as Oregon State, Washington State, and Cal might find their competitive level more closely aligned with teams from the Mountain West Conference, such as San Diego State, Boise State, or Fresno State. While this would represent a significant shift, it’s worth considering, given the current dynamics of the sport.

Amid these speculations, Stanford stands out as a potentially intriguing anomaly. Over the last 15 years, Stanford has boasted an impressive record of 121 wins and 67 losses, even outperforming teams like Michigan during the same period. They’ve seen success under the leadership of coaches Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw, with four players finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Despite their on-field success, Stanford often struggles to fill up their stadium, which leads to questioning their value in the conference. However, it’s essential not to overlook their consistent performance over the last 15 to 20 years. Stanford’s high academic reputation and competitive football program make them a perfect fit for the Big Ten.

Could the Big Ten be considering an invitation to Stanford? While this remains speculative, such a move would make sense, adding a high-performing and academically prestigious institution to its ranks. In this scenario, the Big Ten may look to the Cardinal, not extend an invitation to Cal and rekindle their flirtation with Notre Dame, a long-standing target for conference expansion.

While the rumblings of change in the PAC-12 continue, these proposed shifts could have far-reaching implications for college football. Teams and conferences must remain adaptable in the face of evolving landscapes and lucrative opportunities. What lies ahead for the PAC-12 is uncertain, but one thing is sure – the college football landscape is poised for exciting times.