Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Preview by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a preseason clash this Saturday night. Now, Seattle is a seven-point favorite in the matchup, a notable spread for a preseason game. While preseason games are generally unpredictable, this one seems to be drawing a lot of attention due to the large spread.

In a preseason match, a seven-point spread is a lot, especially when the outcome is essentially a coin flip heading into the second half when you’re unlikely to see starters suiting up anymore.

However, it’s essential to consider that the Seahawks have a history of caring about preseason games and running up the score against other teams. This has been a trend we’ve followed closely.

On the other hand, the Cowboys lost their preseason opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a 3.5-point home underdog. They ultimately lost by five points.

One intriguing storyline for this game is the potential appearance of Drew Lock for the Seahawks. Lock looks to be a solid backup for starting quarterback Geno Smith, and it’ll be interesting to see how he does in this matchup.

While the seven-point spread for the Seahawks may raise some eyebrows, the history of these two teams in the preseason makes this a fascinating matchup. Both teams have something to prove, and with players like Drew Lock looking to make an impact, this game will surely be a must-watch affair.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.