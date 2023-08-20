Fantasy Football Impact of Chicago Bears' Justin Fields

When it comes to fantasy football, quarterbacks can be a difference-maker for your team. Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears quarterback, and former Ohio State star, has the potential to be a fantasy powerhouse this season. In this article, we’ll explore the fantasy impact of Fields and discuss how the Bears’ improvements can significantly impact his fantasy performance.

Improved Offensive Line

One of the crucial elements in any quarterback’s success is the protection provided by the offensive line. In the last two seasons, the Chicago Bears have worked on improving their offensive line, giving Fields more time to find his targets downfield. With more time in the pocket, Fields can make more accurate throws, translating to more passing yards, completions, and touchdowns, thus boosting his fantasy value.

Receiving Options

The Chicago Bears have also upgraded their receiving corps, providing Fields with more options to throw the ball. DJ Moore’s arrival to the team is particularly exciting, as he has consistently shown that he can be a reliable and explosive receiver. With the offensive line’s improvements and Moore as a target, Fields is expected to have a strong season, making him an excellent fantasy investment.

While DJ Moore is the highlight of the Bears’ receiving corps, other options like Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and Cole Kmet should not be overlooked. Kmet, in particular, is a tight end worth taking a shot at in the later rounds of fantasy drafts. He is poised for a breakout season, making him an exciting target for Fields and fantasy owners alike.

Running Back Situation

The Bears’ running back situation also deserves some attention from a fantasy perspective. Khalil Herbert is a solid investment at his current ADP (average draft position), but it is also wise to consider Roshan Johnson as a handcuff option. Johnson has shown tremendous upside and could be a sneaky late-round pick for fantasy owners, even for those who don’t own Herbert or D’Onta Foreman.

Fields’ Rushing Ability

One of the standout features of Fields’ game is his ability to make plays with his legs. The Bears’ QB has shown that he can be a dual-threat quarterback, and his rushing ability only adds to his fantasy value. Fields has the potential to rank among the top three fantasy quarterbacks if he continues to rush at his current pace.

Betting Elements

For those interested in sports betting, Fields’ improved performance and the upgrades made by the Bears may lead to more victories for the team. This could impact betting odds, potentially making the Bears a more attractive bet in upcoming games.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Justin Fields has the potential to be a fantasy star this season. The improvements made by the Chicago Bears on both the offensive line and the receiving corps only bolster his fantasy value. Add in his rushing ability, and Fields has the potential to be a top-three fantasy quarterback this season. In terms of sports betting, the Bears’ expected improved performance could impact betting odds and make them a more attractive bet in the futures market.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.