Georgia Bulldogs Preview, Predictions & Season Win Total Pick

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are approaching the dynasty label. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back National Championships and, by all accounts, will be in the conversation to make it three in a row this year. Smart has built an excellent program at UGA, and there’s good reason to expect another dominant season for the Bulldogs.

2022 Record: 15-0 (8-0) | SEC Finish: 1st in SEC East (SEC Champs)

A.P. Poll: NA | Coaches Poll: No. 1 | PFF: No. 1 | SP+: No. 1

Head Coach: Kirby Smart: 81-15 (48-9) | 8th Season | Overall: 81-15

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Bobo (1st Year)

Co-Defensive Coordinator: Will Muschamp (3rd Year), Glenn Schumann (4th Year)

National Championship Odds: +220 | CFB Playoff Odds: -220

SEC Championship Odds: -110 | SEC East Odds: -430

Win 10+ Games: -1700 | Undefeated Regular Season: N/A

Regular Season Wins: OVER 11.5 +116| UNDER 11.5 -142

It’s hard to talk about the Bulldogs program and not think about one word, defense. The Bulldogs are expected to be explosive with impact players on that side of the ball, even if they take a step back from the elite defenses we saw the last two years. In addition to what’s expected to be a difference-making defense, tight-end Brock Bowers is expected to be one of the top players on offense. His performance will likely translate into being a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs also add a new OC, Mike Bobo. However, there are not a lot of challenges on the Bulldogs’ schedule, and if they play to the level they can, going undefeated is a strong possibility again. Mykel Williams is someone to watch as a key member of their pass rush and a player that could replace some of the talent the ‘Dawgs lost to the NFL.

We saw what Stetson Bennett was able to able to accomplish with this offense. Still, there are a lot of questions when bringing in a new starting quarterback with sky-high expectations of the program. Carson Beck is the odds-on favorite to be QB1 for the Bulldogs. Whether he takes the first snap or not, there’s some pause regarding how Beck will manage in the pocket. He has been along for the ride and learning during the Bulldogs’ last two National Championships, but we need to see how he takes the field. There’s no guarantee Beck will succeed right off the back. In previous years under Smart, the Bulldogs have struggled in games where they’re favored by three or more touchdowns, and there are plenty of those on schedule this year.

It’s hardly a secret what wide receiver Ladd McConkey is capable of. Having safety blankets like Bowers and McConkey will pay dividends with a new starting quarterback in the fold. McConkey has shown what he can do over the last two seasons at UGA, tallying a combined 1,209 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. McConkey was electric in the National Championship Game against TCU, hauling in five balls for 88 yards and a pair of scores. Although he’s shown his ceiling as a receiver, he will be expected to take on a more significant role this year. He can be one of the best receivers in the country.

If Carson Beck can come in as the Bulldogs’ QB1 and immediately be competent, the sky is the limit for Georgia. It’s hard to say how quickly Smart will pull the plug on Beck if he struggles, knowing that talented youngsters Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are waiting in the wings. Although he’s only made appearances during garbage time for the Bulldogs, Beck has shown he can run this offense and make plays. If Beck leads the offense as he has in the past, the Bulldogs have weapons on both sides of the ball to take another run at a Natty.

There’s a lot of talk around the college football landscape that the Bulldogs have a “cakewalk” of a schedule in 2023. As much as the Bulldogs have a direct path to another undefeated season, that won’t come without key performances in conference play. The Bulldogs’ most formidable opponents reside in Florida, Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Of those five conference opponents, heading to Neyland Stadium on November 18 is the date many have circled for Georgia as a potential upset. Tennessee’s high-pace offense will be a big test for Georgia’s defense and could alter the SEC and national title picture.

It’s interesting to note that despite the Bulldogs not having an overly challenging schedule, the under 11.5 wins is coming in with some juice at -142. It’s possible that Georgia takes their cushy schedule for granted and doesn’t show up during one of their 12 regular season games. All it takes is one loss for the Bulldogs to fall under 11.5 wins. Still, we can’t ignore the distinct plus-money value that the Bulldogs present to win twelve games at +116.

Over 11.5 wins (+116)

