Giants GM Joe Schoen Deserves Credit for Building Team Out of Cap Hell by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The New York Giants have been making strategic moves, and they’re looking at an open $50 million cap space going into the next NFL off-season. General Manager Joe Schoen deserves the credit for placing the Giants in a position for both present and future successes.

Rewinding to last year, the Giants started in a complete salary cap hell, mainly due to the decisions of former GM Dave Gettleman. However, since Schoen’s arrival, the picture has been dramatically changing.

Schoen’s successful strategy focused on establishing a solid core team and retaining key players with beneficial extensions. Star quarterback Daniel Jones has committed to the Giants for another four years on a contract worth $160 million.

Dexter Lawrence, arguably the best nose tackle in football, second only to Aaron Donald, has also re-signed with the Giants for four years in a $90 million deal. Lawrence’s presence fortifies the Giants’ defense line and ensures continuity in the coming seasons.

Will the Giants Be Better Than Projected?

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has cemented his place as one of the NFL’s top left tackles, a position second to Trent Williams. Thomas has secured a five-year contract extension with the Giants worth $117 million. There were expectations of an eight-year, $200 million deal for Thomas, but securing him at a lower rate signifies a win for the entire franchise.

The Giants are poised for success in the upcoming seasons thanks to GM Joe Schoen’s strategic foresight and tactical planning. The team is secure in its core and is armed with financial flexibility, thanks to its future $50 million in cap space. It’s clear that the New York Giants are well-positioned for a competitive run in the upcoming NFL seasons.

