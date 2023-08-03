Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Betting Preview by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

Yankee Stadium is abuzz with anticipation as the Houston Astros prepare to take on the New York Yankees in what promises to be a big game. Despite playing on home turf, the Yankees find themselves the underdogs against Cristian Javier and the formidable Astros. The betting odds have started to skew in favor of the away team, with the total over/under set at 8.5.

Cristian Javier is set to take the mound for Houston tonight. Statistically, he’s had a tough time against left-handed batters this season. In saying that, the only savior for the Yankees could be Jake Bowers, who has shown impressive numbers against right-handed pitchers this season. He’s the potential game-changer for the Yankees, but unfortunately, it looks bleak after that.

What could worsen the odds for the Yankees is Javier’s impressive performance against right-handed batters. With 27 batters faced from the right-hand side in the past 30 days, he boasts an impressive 0.214 weighted on-base percentage. This season, against right-handed batters, he’s held an impressive 0.151 iso and a 0.254 weighted on-base rate. That’s a challenging task for any team to crack.

On the other side, Clarke Schmidt will be pitching for the Yankees. Although a capable starter, his elevated iso power numbers (2.82 over the last 30 days) might work against him tonight. The Astros’ lineup shows multiple players with strong performances against right-handed pitching in the past month. This team can certainly swing the bat, and they’ve made their presence felt of late.

Tonight, it’s hard to put faith in the Yankees. The pitching matchup favors the Astros, making it difficult to side with the home team. The Yankees must bring their A-game if they hope to snatch a victory from the defending World Series champs.

