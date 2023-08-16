How to Watch and Stream NFL Week 2 Preseason Games
The NFL preseason is underway, and there are games televised to watch for all 32 teams. Week 2 is on the horizon, and SportsGrid shows you how to watch.
Week 1 of preseason action already kicked off with a bang, and there’s even more buzz, with Week 2 beginning on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t expected to suit up for the Eagles, while Deshaun Watson won’t be drawing into action for the Browns.
Heading into the Week 2 of the preseason, keep an eye on which teams will be playing potential starters.
Below, we’ll outline the matchups for Week 2 of the NFL’s preseason and where you can watch these games:How to Watch Week 2 NFL Preseason
*If the game is bolded, that means it’s a nationally televised matchup*
*NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and Amazon Prime will each produce one national broadcast during the preseason.*
Thursday, August 17
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Browns vs. Eagles
|7:30 p.m.
|Local
Friday, August 18
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Panthers vs. Giants
|7 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Bengals vs. Falcons
|7:30 p.m.
|Local
Saturday, August 19
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Jaguars vs. Lions
|1 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Bills vs. Steelers
|6:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Bears vs. Colts
|7 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Buccaneers vs. Jets
|7:30 p.m.
|Local
|Chiefs vs. Cardinals
|8 p.m.
|Local
|Dolphins vs. Texans
|8 p.m.
|NFL Network
|Patriots vs. Packers
|8 p.m.
|Local
|Titans vs. Vikings
|8 p.m.
|Local
|Broncos vs. 49ers
|8:30 p.m.
|Local
|Raiders vs. Rams
|9 p.m.
|Local
|Cowboys vs. Seahawks
|10 p.m.
|NFL Network
Sunday, August 20
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Saints vs. Chargers
|7:05 p.m.
|NFL Network
Monday, August 21
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Ravens vs. Commanders
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
