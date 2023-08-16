How to Watch and Stream NFL Week 2 Preseason Games

by

1 hours ago

The NFL preseason is underway, and there are games televised to watch for all 32 teams. Week 2 is on the horizon, and SportsGrid shows you how to watch.

Week 1 of preseason action already kicked off with a bang, and there’s even more buzz, with Week 2 beginning on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t expected to suit up for the Eagles, while Deshaun Watson won’t be drawing into action for the Browns. 

Heading into the Week 2 of the preseason, keep an eye on which teams will be playing potential starters. 

Below, we’ll outline the matchups for Week 2 of the NFL’s preseason and where you can watch these games: 

How to Watch Week 2 NFL Preseason 

*If the game is bolded, that means it’s a nationally televised matchup*

*NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and Amazon Prime will each produce one national broadcast during the preseason.*

Thursday, August 17

Game Time (ET) TV
Browns vs. Eagles 7:30 p.m. Local

Friday, August 18

Game Time (ET) TV
Panthers vs. Giants 7 p.m. NFL Network
Bengals vs. Falcons 7:30 p.m. Local

Saturday, August 19

Game Time (ET) TV
Jaguars vs. Lions 1 p.m. NFL Network
Bills vs. Steelers 6:30 p.m. TBD
Bears vs. Colts 7 p.m. NFL Network
Buccaneers vs. Jets 7:30 p.m. Local
Chiefs vs. Cardinals 8 p.m. Local
Dolphins vs. Texans 8 p.m. NFL Network
Patriots vs. Packers 8 p.m. Local
Titans vs. Vikings 8 p.m. Local
Broncos vs. 49ers 8:30 p.m. Local
Raiders vs. Rams 9 p.m. Local
Cowboys vs. Seahawks 10 p.m. NFL Network

Sunday, August 20

Game Time (ET) TV
Saints vs. Chargers 7:05 p.m. NFL Network

Monday, August 21

Game Time (ET) TV
Ravens vs. Commanders 8 p.m. ESPN

