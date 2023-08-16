How to Watch and Stream NFL Week 2 Preseason Games by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NFL preseason is underway, and there are games televised to watch for all 32 teams. Week 2 is on the horizon, and SportsGrid shows you how to watch.

Week 1 of preseason action already kicked off with a bang, and there’s even more buzz, with Week 2 beginning on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t expected to suit up for the Eagles, while Deshaun Watson won’t be drawing into action for the Browns.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL props picks all season long.

Heading into the Week 2 of the preseason, keep an eye on which teams will be playing potential starters.

Below, we’ll outline the matchups for Week 2 of the NFL’s preseason and where you can watch these games:

*If the game is bolded, that means it’s a nationally televised matchup*

*NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and Amazon Prime will each produce one national broadcast during the preseason.*

Thursday, August 17

Game Time (ET) TV Browns vs. Eagles 7:30 p.m. Local Friday, August 18 Game Time (ET) TV Panthers vs. Giants 7 p.m. NFL Network Bengals vs. Falcons 7:30 p.m. Local Saturday, August 19 Game Time (ET) TV Jaguars vs. Lions 1 p.m. NFL Network Bills vs. Steelers 6:30 p.m. TBD Bears vs. Colts 7 p.m. NFL Network Buccaneers vs. Jets 7:30 p.m. Local Chiefs vs. Cardinals 8 p.m. Local Dolphins vs. Texans 8 p.m. NFL Network Patriots vs. Packers 8 p.m. Local Titans vs. Vikings 8 p.m. Local Broncos vs. 49ers 8:30 p.m. Local Raiders vs. Rams 9 p.m. Local Cowboys vs. Seahawks 10 p.m. NFL Network Sunday, August 20 Game Time (ET) TV Saints vs. Chargers 7:05 p.m. NFL Network Monday, August 21 Game Time (ET) TV Ravens vs. Commanders 8 p.m. ESPN

