How to Watch Messi and Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas League Cup

The Round of 16 is set to transpire, with Lionel Messi hitting the road with his MLS squad. Inter Miami will visit FC Dallas in the League Cup.

The winner of this matchup between Inter Miami and FC Dallas will move onto the quarter-finals of the League Cup, facing off with either Charlotte FC or Houston Dynamo FC. The League Cup quarter-final round will take place on August 11-12. The League Cup Final will go down on August 19.

Messi and Inter Miami have played three games in the League Cup. Game 1 of the group stage saw Inter Miami defeat Cruz Azul 2-1, followed by a Game 2 4-0 victory over Atlanta United. In the Round of 32, Inter Miami knocked out Orlando City SC 3-1.

Messi has tallied five goals and two assists in his first three MLS matches. He came off the bench in the opener but followed that up by starting the next two games.

When: August 6, 2023

Where: Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

Time: TBD

English TV: None

Spanish TV: Univision

Streaming: Apple TV-MLS Season Pass

