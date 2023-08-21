Is Bills WR Stefon Diggs Still Unhappy in Buffalo? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills have had a whirlwind NFL offseason, particularly when it comes to the relationship between key players such as Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Just when things seemed to be settling down, new information has fueled the fire of speculation around Diggs’ future with the team.

To rewind a bit, there was a notable incident in early June at the Bills’ mini-camp. Diggs left unexpectedly, prompting coach Sean McDermott to express his concerns. While matters seemed to have been resolved with the team, starting camp in late July on a positive note, recent comments have reignited the issue.

Stephen A. Smith from ESPN reported this morning that he’s heard from sources that Diggs isn’t keen on staying in Buffalo. According to these insiders, while Diggs will show up and play for the team, he doesn’t genuinely want to be there. Such revelations, especially after a period of apparent calm, have ruffled feathers amongst the Bills’ faithful and the broader NFL community.

There’s a sense of unease regarding the true nature of the relationship between Diggs and the Bills. As some analysts have pointed out, a palpable tension beneath the surface exists. The dynamics between teammates, especially star players, can significantly influence a team’s performance and locker room atmosphere.

It’s concerning because, at the end of the day, unresolved issues can fester and become more significant problems down the road. Ideally, a conflict, especially between crucial players, should be addressed directly and promptly. Letting it linger or trying to suppress it might not be the best approach.

Regardless of the exact nature of the situation with Stefon Diggs, one thing is clear: the Buffalo Bills must address this matter head-on. Whether through internal discussions, mediation, or other means, it’s in the team’s and its fans’ best interest to find a resolution. The upcoming season is crucial for the Bills, and distractions like this can harm their Super Bowl aspirations.

