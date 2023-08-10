Is it a Make or Break Year for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M? by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

There was a time when Jimbo Fisher was one of the hottest coaching commodities in college football. His tenure in Tallahassee had set him up as one of the premier coaches in the nation, and then he bagged a mammoth contract with Texas A&M that turned many heads. But as the seasons have progressed, Fisher’s shine at College Station seems to have dimmed.

Fisher’s acclaim was mainly due to his knack for grooming elite quarterbacks. He was the architect behind the success stories of many quarterbacks, the most notable being Jameis Winston during his time at Florida State. Winston’s trajectory was the stuff of legends, and Fisher was credited for much of his development.

However, at Texas A&M, that reputation hasn’t entirely followed him. The quarterbacks that have entered the program under his leadership haven’t reached the same echelons of success. Several showed initial promise but either fizzled out or opted to transfer after short stints.

The seriousness of the situation has reached new heights as Fisher recently handed over the offensive reins to Bobby Petrino. This unexpected move suggests Fisher feels the pressure to turn things around. While Petrino brings a wealth of experience, the move is seen by many as a last-ditch effort by Fisher to revive the Aggies’ offensive fortunes.

The clock is ticking for Fisher. With the massive expectations attached to his hefty contract, the next few seasons are critical. The exit door might beckon if he doesn’t steer the Aggies back to the winning ways soon.

And then comes the question of Fisher’s future. Given his recent struggles, will another elite program be ready to take a punt on him? His past accolades might allure some, but the recent years at Texas A&M have certainly cast a shadow on his once-pristine coaching rÃ©sumÃ©. Only time will tell if Fisher can reinvent himself and reaffirm his position as one of college football’s top coaching talents.

