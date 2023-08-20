Jalen Hurts: The Dark Horse MVP Candidate of the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have long been known for their passionate fans and gritty performances on the field. At the heart of their recent success is quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has emerged as a critical playmaker for the team. His dual-threat ability as both a passer and a rusher has caught the attention of many football enthusiasts and even spurred discussions of him being a potential MVP candidate. In this article, we’ll dive into Hurts’ potential fantasy impact and why he’s a player to watch in the upcoming NFL season.

Impressive Performance

Last season, Hurts managed to pass Patrick Mahomes in some metrics, a feat that speaks volumes about his capabilities as a quarterback. His passing skills have evolved significantly, and he has demonstrated a keen ability to read defenses and make accurate throws under pressure. With the NFC looking relatively weak across the board, the Eagles have a unique opportunity to dominate, and Hurts is poised to lead the charge.

Rushing Threat

One of the aspects of Hurts’ game that sets him apart from other quarterbacks is his ability to make plays with his legs. His rushing prowess adds a dimension to the Eagles’ offense, making them harder to defend against. Hurts’ rushing ability not only results in additional yards and touchdowns for the Eagles but also increases his fantasy value for those in fantasy football leagues. Quarterbacks who can score with both their arms and their legs are a rare commodity in fantasy football and Hurts fits that mold.

MVP Potential

While Hurts may not be the first name that comes to mind when discussing MVP candidates, his performance has earned him consideration for the prestigious award. With a favorable return on investment for those betting on him to win the MVP, Hurts is shaping up to be a popular choice among sports bettors. However, it is essential to note that football is a grueling sport with a long, arduous schedule, making it difficult to predict who will come out on top at the end of the season.

The fact that Hurts is being discussed alongside some of the league’s top quarterbacks highlights his rapid development and increasing importance to the Eagles’ success. If the Eagles can dominate the NFC as many expect, Hurts could very well find himself in the MVP conversation.

Conclusion

Jalen Hurts has quickly become a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles franchise. His impressive performances as both a passer and a rusher have endeared him to fans and garnered attention from analysts and sports bettors alike. Hurts’ potential for an MVP-caliber season, coupled with his ability to impact the game in multiple ways, makes him an exciting player to watch in the upcoming NFL season. Whether you’re an Eagles fan, a fantasy football enthusiast, or simply a football lover, keep an eye on Hurts as he continues to make waves in the league.

