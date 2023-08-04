Ladies Guide to Sports Betting: Long Shots in Theory and Practice on TNF by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Welcome to another exciting edition of Betting for Baddies with Jo from SportsGrid. In this world of sports betting, a long shot isn’t just a concentrated form of espresso. A long shot refers to betting on a team, athlete, or horse with slim chances of winning. It might seem counterintuitive, but betting on the underdog can yield massive profits with the right approach.

The secret to a successful long shot bet lies in managing your money well and studying which teams might have a chance to upset the status quo. It’s not about blindly backing the underdog but finding that diamond in the rough that can surprise us all.

Previous Ladies Guide to Sports Betting Episode

As we head into Week 1 of the NFL season, the Thursday night football game presents a tempting longshot bet. Here’s our daring suggestion: bet on the Detroit Lions with a +260 on the moneyline.

But let’s be clear, betting on the Lions in this situation is a gamble, especially as they are going against the highly favored Kansas City Chiefs. Betting against a popular team like the Chiefs in the first week of the year is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

So, are you brave enough to place your bets on the Detroit Lions in Week 1? This would be your ultimate longshot underdog bet. Let us know if you’re ready to take the plunge, and remember, fortune favors the bold in the world of sports betting.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.