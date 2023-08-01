Los Angeles Dodgers Updated Pennant and World Series Odds by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

One major consistent trend in MLB has been the Los Angeles Dodgers being contenders. That’s no different this year, where they are a real World Series threat. It hasn’t been as dominant of a regular season as we’re accustomed to from LA, but they still are right there when it comes to their odds of winning the National League and World Series.

Starting pitching has been a question mark for this group in 2023, and it will be interesting to follow how they react ahead of the trade deadline. Below, we’ll look into the Dodgers’ odds of winning the National League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

It’s no secret that the Atlanta Braves have been the class of MLB this season. Still, the Dodgers aren’t far off with their odds of winning the National League. Atlanta has been the clear favorite at +140, and even with the record discrepancy, LA is close at +200.

As mentioned above, the Dodgers starting pitching and the health of their ace Clayton Kershaw will be a big story heading into the postseason. Kershaw is nearing a return to LA’s rotation, but it’s fair to wonder how long he can stay healthy. Before his injury, Kershaw was in the conversation for the NL Cy Young, meaning we know what he can do when he can take the mound every fifth day. Even if Kershaw can be a difference-maker for the Dodgers in the postseason, we’re still not overly confident in what comes after him. We’re content looking elsewhere for value in the National League.

Just because we don’t love the price of the Dodgers’ odds of winning the National League doesn’t mean we’ll entirely dismiss their World Series price. The Dodgers have a group of players that have won before with a very similar core, and it’s hard to discount that experience when October baseball rolls around. Despite LA’s offensive success this season, we’re not sure it will translate to October.

We feel the oddsmakers have them listed where they are because no team other than Atlanta has separated from the pack, and we know they can go on a one-month run and do damage. We’d still need a better price to talk ourselves into betting on the Dodgers’ World Series odds than the +450 number it sits at now.

