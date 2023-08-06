Los Angeles Rams: Examining Cooper Kupp's Fantasy Impact

Cooper Kupp: Injury Concerns and Performance Trends

As the Los Angeles Rams gear up for another NFL season, there’s a bit of uncertainty surrounding Cooper Kupp, their standout wide receiver. Kupp’s current status, day-to-day with hamstring issues, adds to the question marks that DFS players must consider. He’s coming off a disappointing season after a stellar 2021 campaign, where he recorded 145 receptions from 191 targets, a massive workload that continued into the Super Bowl.

The potential physical toll of that season might not have been discussed enough. Kupp is an excellent route runner with great hands and awareness, but he isn’t built like Andre Johnson or Calvin Johnson. His physical build, combined with the high volume he’s experienced, makes his durability a question mark over the 17-game season.

Los Angeles Rams: Betting on Cam Akers Could Be DFS Goldmine

Cooper Kupp: Fantasy Value and Investment Decisions

Currently, Cooper Kupp’s average draft position (ADP) is at number five overall, a hefty investment for any DFS player. His ranking seems a bit inflated when comparing Kupp to other players, such as Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce, for instance, presents a compelling case as a first-round pick with his significant relative position value advantage. In the previous year, Kelce was 81% more productive than the average fantasy league tight end, an enormous advantage that places him firmly in the first-round conversation.

A Closer Look at Matthew Stafford’s DFS Impact

Cooper Kupp: Balancing Risk and Reward

When it comes to Cooper Kupp, the risk-reward balance is something DFS players will need to consider closely. Kupp’s productivity isn’t in question – last season, he had 75 receptions on 98 targets, 812 yards, and seven touchdowns over just nine games. However, his health and durability over a 17-game season remain a concern, especially after his intensive 2021 campaign.

If Kupp drops to the 10th, 11th, or 12th spot, he presents a less risky option. Building a team with the best chance to stay healthy and productive is crucial, especially in the first few rounds. Currently, with Kupp going around spots 5, 6, or 7, DFS players will need to weigh the potential rewards against the risks associated with him.

Conclusion: Weighing the Potential of Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp’s past performance and current status make him a notable figure in DFS considerations. While he undoubtedly possesses immense talent and productivity, it’s worth considering the toll his previous seasons may have taken on him. Thus, DFS players must consider his health, draft position, and potential performance as they gear up for the new NFL season.

