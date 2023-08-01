Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – August 1 by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .381

Games Remaining: 55

Last Appearance (July 31 vs. Phillies): Arraez recorded his 43rd multi-hit game of the season, going 3-4 during Monday’s series-opening loss and raising his average to .381. All three of the 26-year-old’s base knocks were of the single variety. He’s now hitting a whopping .480 (12-25) against Philadelphia pitching this season.

Next Game (August 1 vs. Phillies): The Phillies will start left-hander Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.22 ERA) for game two of this four-game set. Arraez is 31-83 (.373) versus lefties on the year, although this will be the first time he’s faced Suarez in his career.

Notable Props for Tuesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-300)

Over 0.5 RBI (+190)

Over 0.5 Runs (-105)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1200)

