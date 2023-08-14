Luis Arraez’s Quest for .400 and Daily Props – August 14 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .367

Games Remaining: 43

Last Appearance (August 13 vs. Yankees): Arraez went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI as Miami edged the Bronx Bombers 8-7. The 26-year-old had been struggling prior to Sunday’s effort, hitting just .222 in 11 August games. Nevertheless, Arraez still leads the majors with a .367 average and is on pace to rack up over 200 hits.

Next Game (August 14 vs. Astros): The Marlins continue their homestand as they open up a three-game set against the Houston Astros (68-51), who will start ace pitcher Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.30 ERA). Arraez is 0-for-3 with two walks against Valdez in his career.

Notable Props for Monday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-300)

Over 0.5 RBI (+220)

Over 0.5 Runs (+120)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1400)

