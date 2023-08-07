Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – August 7 by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .375

Games Remaining: 49

Last Appearance (August 6 @ Rangers): Arraez went 1-for-4 with a single as the Marlins fell 6-0 in Sunday’s series finale – Miami’s fourth straight loss and eighth in its past ten. The All-Star is 8-for-28 (.286) to begin the month of August, and his .375 average is his lowest since July 25.

Next Game (August 7 @ Reds): Arraez and company will look to get back in the win column as they travel to Cincinnati for the opener of a three-game set against the Reds, who will start left-hander Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.85 ERA). This will be the first time Arraez has faced Williamson in his career.

Notable Props for Monday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-410)

Over 0.5 RBI (+145)

Over 0.5 Runs (-175)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+800)

