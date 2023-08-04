MLB 8/4 Dodgers @ Padres Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

The moment of truth has arrived for the San Diego Padres, and the potential spoils are great. Their MLB playoff chase might get a necessary boost, with several teams ahead of them projected to drop their upcoming series. However, their path is not devoid of challenges – a red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers team is their immediate hurdle.

Tonight’s clash is evenly matched, but with Yu Darvish set to take the mound for San Diego, the scales may tip in favor of the Padres. The betting odds suggest it’s a pick ’em game, with the total for this contest set at 8.5 runs. The question on everyone’s lips – will this be the start of a much-needed run for the Padres?

Darvish has a world-class pedigree, ideally offering San Diego an edge. But his recent struggle against left-handed batters over the past 30 days – a .308 ISO and a weighted on-base percentage of .411 – raises eyebrows. You have Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, James Outman, Jason Heyward, and David Peralta among the Southpaw hitters in the Dodgers lineup. This is an imposing lineup waiting to face Darvish, and it won’t be an easy night for him.

However, the Padres aren’t short of firepower themselves. Their batting has been scorching lately. They face the right-handed Bobby Miller, who has been struggling. In his last 87 encounters with batters, he’s allowed an ISO of .253 and a weighted on-base percentage of .341. When up against left-handed hitters, his stats are even more concerning – a .304 ISO power number.

One player who stands to gain from Miller’s struggles is Juan Soto. His last 63 at-bats against right-handed pitchers have produced a .429 ISO power number and a weighted on-base percentage of .481. Add to that a walk rate of 21%, and you have a player who is a constant on-base threat.

But Soto isn’t alone in his impressive numbers. The Padres have a solid top-four lineup, starting with Ha-Seong Kim (.426 weighted on-base percentage), Soto (.481), Manny Machado (.422), and Fernando Tatis Jr., who brings power to the plate despite a slightly lower .301 weighted on-base percentage.

Runs are expected tonight, and it could be a high-scoring encounter. The recommendation for bettors? Go for the over on the total. Both offenses are in red-hot form, and tonight’s clash could light up the scoreboard spectacularly.

