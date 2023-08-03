MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves Leads, Padres Surging by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

1. Atlanta Braves +135 (Last week: +135)

The Atlanta Braves have such a big lead at the top of the National League that it’s difficult to see them moving from this position. The Braves have won six of their last ten games and have continued to boast the shortest odds of winning the National League at +135.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +195 (Last week: +185)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are holding down the top spot in the NL West. LA has tallied only a 5-5 record over their last ten games, but there’s nothing quite like a series with the Oakland Athletics to get you back in the win column. The Dodgers’ odds of winning the NL have slightly dipped from +185 to +195.

Check out SportsGrid’s daily MLB game picks.

3. Philadelphia Phillies +1200 (Last week: +1200)

Six wins throughout their last ten games have helped put the Philadelphia Phillies back in a good position in the National League. The reigning NL champs have continued to maintain their +1200 odds of repeating.

4. San Francisco Giants +1600 (Last week: +1700)

Two straight wins and six victories in their last ten have helped the San Francisco Giants take over the top wild-card position in the National League. As a result, the Giants have seen their NL Pennant odds rise from +1700 to +1600, where they hold the fourth-shortest odds.

5. San Diego Padres +1700 (Last week: +2300)

Are the San Diego Padres finally about to make a run? It certainly looks that way. The Padres have won six of their last ten games and are just four games back in the NL wild-card race. The Friars have seen their National League odds increase from +2300 to +1700 over the last week.

6. Milwaukee Brewers +1800 (Last week: +1600)

It hasn’t been a pretty stretch over the last pair of weeks for the Milwaukee Brewers, who’ve won just three of their last ten games. The Brewers are still holding down a wild-card spot, but they’ve seen their odds tail off slightly from +1600 to +1800.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks +2100 (Last week: +2400)

The Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t played very good baseball over the last month. They’re still in the middle of a 3-7 stretch over their last ten games, but they remain just one game back of a wild-card spot. The D-Backs NL odds have risen from +2400 to +2100.

8. Miami Marlins +2500 (Last week: +3000)

The Miami Marlins are back in a wild-card spot and made some additions before the MLB trade deadline. Sitting seven games over .500, the Marlins have seen their National League odds rise from +3000 to +2500.

9. Cincinnati Reds +2600 (Last week: +3000)

Even with two straight losses, the Cincinnati Reds are still hanging onto the division lead in the NL Central. The Reds are 5-5 over their last ten games, and although that doesn’t stand out, they’ve still seen their NL Pennant odds rise from +3000 to +2600.

10. Chicago Cubs +3400 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Eight victories over their last ten games have put the Chicago Cubs back in a really nice position in the National League. The Cubs are just three games back in the NL Central and 2.5 in the wild-card race, leading to them making an appearance inside the top ten at +3400.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 135 Los Angeles Dodgers 195 Philadelphia Phillies 1200 San Francisco Giants 1600 San Diego Padres 1700 Milwaukee Brewers 1800 Arizona Diamondbacks 2100 Miami Marlins 2500 Cincinnati Reds 2600 Chicago Cubs 3400 St. Louis Cardinals 13000 New York Mets 13000 Pittsburgh Pirates 50000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

DOWNLOAD THE SPORTSGRID APP: CLICK HERE