MLB World Series Futures: Mariners and Phillies Emerge as Strong Dark Horses by SportsGrid

The World Series futures market is constantly revving in high gear, and as always, there’s a flood of discussions and debates about which MLB teams have the best chances of taking home the championship. Today, we spotlight two teams that might have slipped under many radars but are steadily proving their mettle: the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mariners are Absolutely En Fuego

Let’s get down to the numbers. It’s worth noting that the Mariners have marked their entry onto the big board for World Series odds, now sitting at a compelling 18 to 1. While powerhouses like the Atlanta Braves and LA Dodgers hold their regular spots, and teams like the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers get their nods, Seattle’s entry speaks to their rising prominence. Compared to teams like the Tampa Bay Rays, priced at 11 to 1, the M’s seem like a much more appealing bet.

Can the Mariners Take the AL West?

But why the Mariners? Their resilience, the ability to pull through in tight games, and their recent track record show they could very well be the dark horse contenders we’re all underestimating. When we break it down, the Rays, despite their commendable performance, may not offer the same value as Seattle, especially when we consider the potential payout. They are also two teams going in opposite directions, with Tampa’s dominant start well in the rearview mirror and Seattle, the hottest team in baseball.

Phillies Flying Above the Rest of the Wildcard Contenders

Switching gears to the National League, the Phillies, too, find themselves as one of the lower-priced teams on the chart, but as we’ve discussed, they’ve been demonstrating their capability to mix it up with the best in the league. Their recent strides could make them a valuable consideration for those looking for a worthwhile punt. Odds of +2200 to win it all will also sweeten the pot.

Are the Phillies Poised for Another Deep Playoff Run?

And while teams like the Baltimore Orioles, priced at 10 to 1, have shown immense grit and the potential to grind their way through games, it’s the Mariners and the Phillies that have genuinely piqued our interest.

So, as the playoffs inch closer and the betting world continues to analyze and debate, there’s real value and potential in backing the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies. Their current odds might place them outside the elite, but in the world of sports, the underdogs often script the most memorable tales.

