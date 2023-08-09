NBA Futures Odds Analysis: What Can Be Expected From the Lakers This Season? by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

When you glance at the NBA futures market, some interesting numbers are coming from out west. Looking at the Los Angeles Lakers and their current championship odds, the bookies seem to be putting a lot of stock in last season’s performance. Currently, the Lakers are at 15 to 1 odds to clinch the championship. These odds might appear stringent given their performance last season, especially considering they’re at 9 to 1 to win the conference.

Even more intriguing is the recent unveiling of win totals in NBA betting futures. In past years, bettors would typically wait until October for these insights. This year, the Lakers are pegged at a win total of 47.5.

Such a number suggests a potential lack of faith from oddsmakers in the Lakers’ regular season prowess. Anthony Davis is expected to sit out a minimum of 10 games, while the King himself, LeBron James, might rest for at least 20. Thus, the Lakers might notch around 47 wins and still mount a potent playoff challenge. Just five years ago, any team boasting LeBron’s talents would be eyeing the fifties in wins, no questions asked.

The Lakers have undergone significant roster reshuffling during the offseason. While they bid adieu to Dennis Schroder, they welcomed Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, and Cam Reddish. These are players with undeniable talent. If they mesh well with the team, they could be game-changers. However, the question marks linger. Can these new additions step up when needed?

Historically, the Lakers start their season with a relatively lenient schedule. For those who believe in the potential health benefits and see this team as more formidable than last year’s iteration, betting on them going over might be appealing. If LA kicks off with a strong start, it could set the tone for the rest of their campaign. Plus, there’s always the trade deadline. Any strategic moves there could redefine their season trajectory.

The crux of the matter is this: the Lakers’ chances hinge on the performance of their new blood. If the young talent, especially the recent acquisitions, can evolve in line with management’s vision, we could very well see a Lakers team surpassing that 49 or 50-win threshold. But as always, it all hinges on that all-important strong season-opening month.

