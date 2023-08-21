New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Preview by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

As the baseball season ramps up, all eyes are on the upcoming showdown between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. The odds are already favoring the Braves with a line of -200, and the projected total runs are set at a staggering 10.

Allan Winans will be taking the mound for the Braves, making his first appearance in the majors within the past 30 days. So far, Winans has faced 45 batters in the major leagues, with an impressive IO of 0.49 and a weighted on-base percentage of 0.242. He’s also got an exceptional strikeout rate of 31%. Atlanta has a knack for finding great pitchers, and Winans is no exception.

Conversely, the Mets’ batting lineup boasts impressive numbers, and they’re coming off a strong showing over the weekend in St. Louis.

The Mets have their own pitching challenges. David Peterson will be taking the mound for New York, and he’s struggled against right-handed batters, with a 200 ISO and a 409 weighted on-base percentage over the past 30 days. While he’s done well against left-handed batters in the last month, his season-long stats show struggles against lefties, with a 241 ISO and a 393 weighted on-base percentage.

The Braves’ lineup has proven itself formidable against pitchers like Peterson, and that’s a big reason why they’re listed as sizable favorites tonight.

Adding another dimension to the game is the location. The game will be played in Atlanta, where the first pitch is expected to be at 89°F, with a five mph wind blowing toward center field. The hot and humid conditions and the wind can make the ballpark carry the ball well, regardless of the weather.

Fading the Braves in this matchup may not be the best bet. If you want to wager, consider an RBI prop bet or a bet on extra bases for Atlanta. They typically seem to deliver in these situations.

