NFL Free Agency: Top 10 Best Remaining Free Agents Updated by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

With NFL training camps officially underway, there’s still a long list of free agents looking to join a roster. Who are the best remaining players?

Dalvin Cook – Running Back

The remaining free agent with the most headlines continues to be running back Dalvin Cook. He managed to put up over 1,100 yards on the ground last season. Will he ultimately end up with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, or New England Patriots? Time will tell, but he’ll get work when he feels his demands are met.

Kareem Hunt – Running Back

It was evident that running back Kareem Hunt wanted a starting job, but that doesn’t seem like it’ll come to fruition unless a serious injury transpires to a starter. Still, Hunt has talent, and unless he’s trying to be patient and find the right fit, it’s hard to see him not finding work before Week 1.

Jadeveon Clowney – EDGE

At some point, you can no longer capitalize on where you were selected in the draft. The former first overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney, is seeing that reality now with a significant drop off in production and injuries over the last three years.

Ezekiel Elliott – Running Back

It’s hard not to call Ezekiel Elliott’s time with the Dallas Cowboys a success. Maybe he didn’t always produce the most yards per carry or live up to his draft position, but he’s still a running back with more to give. Is a potential return to Dallas in the cards?

Yannick Ngakoue – EDGE

Getting to the quarterback remains a priority for football teams, and Yannick Ngakoue can still do that. He tallied 9.5 sacks last season and 19.5 in the previous two years, making many wonder why he’s still without a job.

Teddy Bridgewater – Quarterback

He might not be a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL, but Teddy Bridgewater is a strong backup, yet he remains unsigned. Whether it takes a training camp injury or a team coming to their senses, it’s hard to see Bridgewater remaining unsigned over the next month.

Kenny Golladay – Wide Receiver

Injuries have been a prominent issue for Kenny Golladay in his NFL career. No one has doubted the talent that he brings to the table, but he just hasn’t been able to stay on the football field consistently enough.

Jarvis Landry – Wide Receiver

There’s no doubt that the talent level is there for Jarvis Landry, but his production in the NFL has continued to fall off of late. Will a team take a chance on his skillset to take over and be a difference maker?

Dalton Risner – Guard

Protecting your quarterback and creating holes for your running backs remains integral to winning football games. Dalton Risner remains a free agent as a guard, and whether it takes an injury in training camp to get him a job, he shouldn’t be unemployed for long.

Leonard Fournette – Running Back

After a successful tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leonard Fournette is still looking for the right fit for his next role. He can still contribute in the passing game, but his time as a three-down running back appears to be over.

