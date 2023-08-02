NFL Futures Market: Commanders Getting Big Backing on Season Win Total by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Washington Commanders are on the radar as we discuss futures betting for the upcoming NFL season. But there’s a mixed bag of sentiments when it comes to predicting their performance.

First, let’s look at the betting. Surprisingly, an overwhelming 78% of the money is being placed on the over for Washington’s season win total. This is indicative of an optimistic outlook amongst the betting public.

But does this optimism align with the real prospects of the team?

There seems to be a lingering perception that the Commanders’ fortunes are set to improve now that owner Daniel Snyder has supposedly taken a step back. There’s an idea that with less direct influence from Snyder, the team might finally unlock its potential.

But this perception may be flawed. The real issue isn’t the ownership but the coaching. Despite being a feel-good story when he battled and defeated cancer a few years ago, Ron Rivera has not been able to push the team to the level many expect.

The fact that the Commanders have regressed since their 7-9 NFC East victory a couple of seasons ago is a concern. Rivera’s lack of awareness of the team’s playoff status in the closing weeks of last season is troubling. That kind of oversight falls squarely on the coaching staff.

In comparison, let’s take a look at the New England Patriots. They are leading the betting tickets, with 78% of the bets placed on the over for their season win total. The recent legalization of mobile betting in Massachusetts might influence this trend, with many Patriot fans possibly jumping on their home team’s bandwagon.

However, it’s crucial to observe the betting trends closely. If we see a significant shift from 78% to, say, 60%, this could indicate sharp money starting to favor the under. It’s something to keep an eye on as we move closer to the start of the season.

The football futures betting landscape is undoubtedly heating up, with lots of opportunities for astute punters. But it’s always essential to back your bets with solid analysis and keep an eye on the evolving trends and team dynamics.

