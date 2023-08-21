NFL MVP Odds Analysis: Can Trevor Lawrence Take the Next Step? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The race for the NFL MVP award is already heating up, even though the regular season hasn’t started yet. At the top of the betting board, we find the usual suspects.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is the favorite, which is not a surprise considering his previous MVP win and consistently stellar performances, year after year.

Behind Mahomes, Jalen Hurts has been getting much attention in the betting market. After a promising season last year, the young quarterback’s odds have shortened to 11 to 1. He is closely followed by Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, who have garnered considerable attention from bettors.

Lamar Jackson, a former MVP himself, is currently priced at 14 to 1. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa is not far behind at 16 to 1, drawing attention after showing potential in his second full season starting for the Miami Dolphins.

Looking for an Outside-the-Box MVP Pick with Value?

However, it’s worth noting an intriguing option at the same odds: Trevor Lawrence at 16 to 1. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has been generating significant buzz since his impressive college career at Clemson all the way up to his breakout season last year. Lawrence will be the key player for a Jaguars team that seems to be on the rise.

If Jacksonville can capitalize on their momentum and potentially take the AFC South division, Lawrence’s chances of winning MVP would likely increase. There is a strong correlation between a team’s success and its quarterback’s MVP odds. Lawrence’s current price of 16 to 1 could offer great value for bettors looking for an alternative to the favorites.

The NFL MVP race is always closely contested, and this season looks to be no different. As the season progresses, it will be crucial for bettors to monitor the performances of players like Lawrence, as well as their respective teams’ standings. If the Jaguars can make a run for the playoffs and Lawrence continues to impress, his MVP odds could shorten significantly.

For those willing to take a gamble, Trevor Lawrence might be the dark horse candidate that pays off in the long run. With his talent and a team on the rise, Lawrence could be the surprise MVP of the 2023 NFL season.

