NFL Season Win Total Betting Insights: Steelers and Patriots Popular Plays by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL season is almost upon us, and with it, the feverish excitement of predicting which teams will rise and which will fall. At the heart of this annual rite is sports betting, where fortunes are made and lost based on a team’s potential to outdo or underperform the experts’ predictions.

A glimpse into the latest insights from BetMGM offers a unique window into the collective mindset of the betting community on season win totals.

Most bet win totals (tickets)

Patriots 7.5 Cardinals 4.5 Commanders 6.5

For starters, there’s been a flood of action surrounding the New England Patriots, who are currently set with a win total of 7.5. This stalwart of the AFC East has always enjoyed the limelight, and this season is no different. Following closely are the Arizona Cardinals, with a modest projection of 4.5 wins, and the Washington Commanders, who’ve been given a win estimate of 6.5 for the upcoming season.

Most bet Overs (tickets)

Patriots 7.5 Steelers 8.5 Commanders 6.5

While some teams like the Patriots are backed to exceed their set 7.5 wins, others have bettors a tad more skeptical. The Pittsburgh Steelers, for instance, have a win total set at 8.5. Still, many believe they might just have what it takes to overshoot that number. The Commanders, with their 6.5 win projection, also seem to have won the confidence of many, with substantial bets placed in their favor.

Most bet Overs (handle)

Commanders 6.5 Steelers 8.5 Patriots 7.5

But where the action truly intensifies is in the realm of overs when we look at the total money â€“ or the handle â€“ that’s been placed. Here, the Commanders reign supreme, leading the betting frenzy with the most money hitting their 6.5 win total. Trailing them are the Steelers and the Patriots.

Most bet Unders (tickets)

Cardinals 4.5 Raiders 6.5 Jets 9.5

Yet, as optimistic as some fans and bettors are about their favorite teams’ prospects, there’s an equal measure of skepticism surrounding others. A significant portion of the betting community expects the Cardinals to fall short of their 4.5 win prediction. Similarly, bets have been placed against the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, reaching their projected 6.5 and 9.5 wins, respectively.

Most bet Unders (handle)

Raiders 6.5 Cardinals 4.5 Panthers 7.5

And when we dial into the handle for the most bet under, the Raiders lead the pack, followed by the Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers, set at 7.5.

As the gridiron gears up for another action-packed season, these betting insights serve as an intriguing prologue. Will the predictions hold true, or will there be unexpected turns on the NFL stage? Only time will tell, but for now, the anticipation in the air is palpable.

