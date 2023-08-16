NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Gallen Leads, Webb Charging by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with a new face joining as a potential candidate to win the NL Cy Young.

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has continued to lead the conversation surrounding the NL Cy Young in 2023. The right-hander has registered a 12-5 record, a 3.24 ERA, and 165 strikeouts. After another scoreless outing against the San Diego Padres, Gallen has seen his odds of winning the National League Cy Young bet down from +200 to +180.

Last Start: August 12 vs. San Diego Padres (6IP, 4H, 0ER, 8SO)

Next Start: August 17 @ San Diego Padres

It’s becoming much less of a secret how mystifying San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has been over nearly the last three months. Snell is turning back the clock and putting together dominant start after dominant start. The former Tampa Bay Ray has compiled a 9-8 record over 24 starts, a 2.63 ERA, and 171 strikeouts. With Snell continuing to bring much consistency to the table for the Padres, he’s once again seen his NL Cy Young odds bet down from +300 to +250.

Last Start: August 11 @ Arizona Diamondbacks (6IP, 2H, 2ER, 7SO)

Next Start: August 16 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting a 9-9 record, paired with a 3.26 ERA and 157 punchouts. Webb was one out shy of pitching a full nine innings against the Texas Rangers on August 13, and he’s continued to be dominant in August. Webb is charging up the odds board and was bet down from +700 to +300 over the last week.

Last Start: August 13 vs. Texas Rangers (8 2/3IP, 6H, 1ER, 6SO)

Next Start: August 19 @ Atlanta Braves

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. After dealing with an injury and some inconsistencies, Strider has found his elite stuff again and is back to being in the NL Cy Young conversation. The powerful righty has posted a 13-4 record, a 3.75 ERA, and 217 strikeouts. Strider was dominant his last time out against the New York Mets, throwing seven shutout innings. As a result, the Braves righty saw his odds rise slightly from +750 to +700.

Last Start: August 12 @ New York Mets (7IP, 3H, 0ER, 6SO)

Next Start: August 18 vs. San Francisco Giants

One name that’s continued to hover around the NL Cy Young picture has been Chicago Cubs lefty Justin Steele. Through 22 starts for the Cubs, Steele has been lights out, posting a 13-3 record, paired with a 2.79 ERA and 120 strikeouts. It’s surprising to many that Steele is in this race, but if you look at his numbers last season, this should have been seen as more of a possibility. The issue for Steele wasn’t that he had a poor start against the Toronto Blue Jays but that the names in front of him had better weeks, causing his odds to drop from +500 to +1000.

Last Start: August 12 @ Toronto Blue Jays (5IP, 6H, 3ER, 7SO)

Next Start: August 18 vs. Kansas City Royals

Top 5 NL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Zac Gallen Arizona Diamondbacks 180 Blake Snell San Diego Padres 250 Logan Webb San Francisco Giants 300 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves 700 Justin Steele Chicago Cubs 1000

