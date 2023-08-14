Oakland Athletics vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Preview by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

In today’s game between the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals, this matchup has some value even with both teams struggling with their records.

Miles Mikolas is on the mound as a -210 favorite for the Cardinals. That makes him a fairly hefty favorite in betting terms. However, don’t be too quick to back him and the Cardinals.

The over/under for this game has been set at 8.5. The conditions are ripe for a high-scoring game. With a temperature of 78 degrees and the wind blowing out to right field at double digits, we’re expecting the ball to fly.

Given both teams’ recent performances, it seems the Cardinals are poised to have a day at the plate. On the other hand, the Oakland Athletics also showed some firepower recently, hinting at another strong offensive showing.

Expect an onslaught of runs from both sides. Especially considering the analysis on JP Sears, it seems the Cardinals might get things started early on. Still, with the Athletics’ recent performance, they’re not to be counted out either. Given the conditions and team stats, betting on the over seems like a wise choice.

Additionally, if both teams come out with their bats blazing, we might see the bullpens being called into action sooner than later. If you’re considering in-game betting, a first five over might be an interesting choice, as both teams seem poised to rack up early runs.

Today’s matchup between the Athletics and the Cardinals should have bettors finding great value in the over.

