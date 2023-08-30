Ole Miss Rebels: Can They Surpass Expectations in 2023? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

When it comes to college football, certain constants used to ring true â€“ like death, taxes, and Ole Miss overs. However, this year, the scenario seems slightly altered for the Ole Miss Rebels, who come into the season with a 7.5 win total. The spotlight is shining brighter in Oxford as Jaxson Dart clinches the coveted quarterback position, leaving the veteran transfer from Oklahoma State, Spencer Sanders, in the shadows.

So, what’s in store for Ole Miss in 2023?

First and foremost, any conversation about the Rebels’ offensive prowess has to start with Quinshon Judkins. He’s not just any running back; he ranks amongst the top two or three in the country. But the pressing question is: Can head coach Lane Kiffin extract the best from his quarterbacks to match the air prowess with ground dominance?

With Kiffin at the helm, known for his play-calling wizardry and unpredictability, Ole Miss possesses a treasure trove of offensive options. It’s almost as if Kiffin conjures football magic, drawing spectacular plays out of thin air. Yet, for the Rebels to reign supreme, they might have to rack up scores above 40 points consistently. Their defense, although progressively improving over the last two years, still raises eyebrows when it comes to facing titans like Alabama or offensive juggernauts like LSU.

It’s pivotal for Ole Miss to harness Judkins effectively, focusing on clock management and possibly adopting a slower tempo. By doing so, they might just tilt a few games in their favor. Are they reaching the eight-win mark? It’s dicey but certainly within the realms of possibility. Even if they falter against the behemoths like Alabama, LSU, and perhaps Auburn or Arkansas, they still stand a good chance against other contenders, courtesy of their explosive offense.

However, a word of caution for ardent Ole Miss fans â€“ Coach Kiffin, despite his genius, occasionally throws in a baffling offensive game plan. If that happens outside of clashes against the top-tier teams, bettors might be clutching their tickets a tad nervously come November.

Ole Miss in 2023 is teetering on the brink of something special. Whether they’ll leap into greatness or falter remains one of the season’s most intriguing subplots.

