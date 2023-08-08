Philadelphia Phillies Updated Pennant and World Series Odds by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After winning the National League Pennant last season, the Philadelphia Phillies are a team to watch down the stretch with plenty of potential futures value. The Phillies caught lightning in a bottle as a wild card team last season and made a run for the ages, and even though they fell short, there’s definitely value in them doing the same thing again in 2023.

Below, we’ll look into the Phillies’ odds of winning the National League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

On August 8, the Phillies hold the third-shortest odds of winning the National League at +1200. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have been in an odds tier of their own in the National League. Still, there are definite reasons to be bullish about the Phillies’ potential, a lot of sense why the Dodgers and Braves are seen as the cream of the crops in the National League. Still, the gap between those two contenders and the Phillies certainly isn’t as large as the oddsmakers have placed it.

There have been inconsistencies at times o, but the pitching rotation continues to be one of the best in baseball. In addition, we saw what this offense was capable of last October with their veterans, and we won’t be surprised if we see similar results this time around. If Trea Turner can find the form we’re accustomed to down the stretch, that really expands what this Phillies team is capable of. With a lack of high-end teams behind the Dodgers and Braves, we like the value Philadelphia presents at +1200 to win the Pennant.

The Phillies are still fighting for a playoff position, but we like the consistency they’ve brought to the table since the middle of May. Don’t forget, in MLB, especially, the best team isn’t always the last one standing. Even though the Phillies couldn’t finish the job last season against the Houston Astros, that shouldn’t refrain us from looking at them to complete the mission this time around.

With a starting rotation headlined by Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker, and Aaron Nola, there’s no reason that type of trio at the top can’t lead you to a World Series. If the bats in Philadelphia can get hot in October, there’s a lot of value in their price to win the World Series at +2400. We like the value of a team that’s already shown us they have the ceiling to compete for a World Series.

