Ravens' Dynamic Duo: Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are primed for a spectacular season unlike any other in recent memory. Remember, this is a man who’s already bagged an NFL MVP. Over the past two years, we’ve favored the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, but the Ravens are attracting attention for a good reason.

First, let’s address the elephant in the room: the Ravens will not run a run-first-style offense. They have purposefully roped in an offensive coordinator who’s adamant about letting the pigskin fly all over the field. And every time you hear Jackson in interviews, he echoes this sentiment. A pivot toward a more aggressive passing game is in the cards. So, unless they plan on running a deceptive three-running back set, this team will rely on their improved passing game.

With the Ravens’ talent, a healthy and motivated quarterback, and a robust defense, there’s no limit to what this team can achieve. They won’t instantly outperform the Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s time to wake up if you’ve been underrating the Ravens.

Look at the wide receivers, and you see some exciting prospects. Odell Beckham Jr.‘s season-long prop stands at 580.5 receiving yards, while Zay Flowers‘s is 500.5 yards. Beckham’s touchdown tally is slated at just 3.5, but don’t miss out on the enticing +1300 odds for ten or more touchdowns this season. This could be one of the most profitable bets of the season.

Yes, injury risks do exist, but as of now, Beckham is fit and ready. Assuming he plays most of the season â€” not necessarily all 17 games â€” he needs to average just 35 yards per game. The reports from camp suggest he’s in great shape. Plus, having Jackson, an MVP-caliber quarterback, throwing him the ball doesn’t hurt. Beckham’s stock only rises with a new offensive coordinator encouraging a heavier passing offense.

Remember, Beckham, is playing on a one-year deal in Baltimore, which means he’ll be eyeing a stellar season to boost his resume before the offseason. A happy, healthy Beckham could translate into a sensational season, setting him up for a potential multi-year, $100 million contract.

Considering the alignment of stars in Baltimore and Beckham’s 580.5 season-long receiving yards prop, barring an early-season injury, this bet seems too good to pass up.

