SportsGrid Quarterback Rankings 1-5: It's Patrick Mahomes & Everybody Else

I am fascinated by quarterbacks. I’m basic. I know. If football players were movies, I’d see Barbie over Oppenheimer. But tell me you’re not? Barbie grossed $162 million to Oppenheimer’s $82.4 in the first week, and Netflix doesn’t have a series on edge rushers (although I’d watch that too).

It’s the most intriguing and complicated position in all of sports. NFL quarterbacks may not play both ways like NBA stars, but their impact is nearly as critical to wins, losses, and championships. More than at any time in the game’s history, the quarterback is the straw that stirs the drink. With thatâ€¦ let’s rank ’em!

MVP Odds: +700 (1-T) | Most Passing TDs: +300 (1) | Most Passing Yards: +250 (1)

Remember when the Kansas City offense would take a step back after they traded Tyreek Hill? Even with an injured ankle, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title. He means more to his team than any other quarterback who has won multiple Super Bowls. I challenge you to find another. Mahomes is QB1 in the NFL. It’s not debatable. Not just an elite talent, Mahomes brings smarts and toughness to the huddle, an unparalleled level of resourcefulness when things go off schedule, and a prominent clutch gene with the pressure on.

MVP Odds: +700 (1-T) | Most Passing TDs: +600 (4) | Most Passing Yards: +750 (3)

With the game on the line, Burrow shines. The ultimate intangibles quarterback, Burrow, is calm under pressure, mentally and physically tough, and a top-notch decision-maker. He is a modern-day Joe Montana with his ability to slice up opposing defenses, first with his mind and then with his pin-point accuracy. Yes, Burrow has great receivers, but the Bengals went from the No. 1 pick to the Super Bowl in two seasons because of the former Bayou Bengal.

MVP Odds: +700 (1-T) | Most Passing TDs: +500 (2) | Most Passing Yards: +1100 (4-T)

At 6’5â€ and around 240 pounds, Allen is a freaky physical specimen who plays like he could be a Pro Bowl tight end or edge rusher. Athletic, big, and powerful, Allen epitomizes the phrase he can beat you with his arm or his legs. The Wyoming product has come a long way since he entered the league as a raw prospect. Allen is the best passer of the running quarterbacks, but is he as precise as others with his ball placement? Not yet. That’s a slight knock, but checking in at No. 3 is far from a slight.

Los Angeles Chargers

MVP Odds: +900 (4) | Most Passing TDs: +550 (3) | Most Passing Yards: +650 (2)

I absolutely LOVE his arm talent. How can you not? It’s an absolute crime that he hasn’t been allowed to let it rip more often. He excels in apparent passing situations and rarely gets to take advantage of early downs when most other passers do much of their damage. It’s time to let Herbert cook. Haters gonna hate, but Herbert isn’t the reason why the Chargers haven’t had postseason success. He’s a legitimate franchise quarterback who can carry his team all the way and could be in the conversation for No. 2 on this list by season’s end.

New York Jets

MVP Odds: +1600 (6) | Most Passing TDs: +1200 (6) | Most Passing Yards: +3000 (11-T)

Yes, A-Rod is approaching 40 and coming off a down year, but we’ve seen him bounce back. After posting TD percentages of 4.2 (career low) and 4.6 in 2018 and 2019, Rodgers led the NFL with 9.1% (career high) and 7.0% the following two seasons. Do you know who his offensive coordinator was in those two seasons? Nathaniel Hackett! Put that in your pipe Sean Payton and smoke it. Criticism of his favorite coach and whispers that he’s lost his fastball have motivated Rodgers, who appears to be more dedicated to the Jets and the 2023 campaign than to Green Bay the past couple of seasons.

