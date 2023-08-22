Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Tonight’s MLB clash between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks is pivotal, with both teams desperately seeking a win. The Rangers need to end their losing streak, while the Diamondbacks are in the thick of the National League wild-card race, with four teams separated by a game.

Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks’ ace, is taking center stage in this matchup on the mound at home. Gallen’s performances this season have garnered him respect, making the Diamondbacks the favorite here at a -132 price and a total of eight. The Rangers face an uphill battle against Gallen, as his form and the home advantage provide a daunting challenge for the visiting team.

Jon Gray, the Rangers’ starter, is also under the spotlight. Can he keep the Diamondbacks’ lineup in check? The total of eight suggests a game with a higher run count than some others on the slate, indicating that the Diamondbacks’ lineup may get to Gray. But can the Rangers break through against Gallen on the road?

While the Rangers’ recent form isn’t ideal, they will undoubtedly look to turn things around. However, the Diamondbacks are the favorite with Gallen on the mound. It’s tough to Arizona them faltering at home, and this game is a chance for them to get a much-needed win amid the intense wild-card race.

Though the Rangers will be eager to break their losing streak, the odds are not in their favor; side with the Diamondbacks tonight.

