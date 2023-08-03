The Bucs Play Pick Your Poison Between Mayfield and Trask at Quarterback by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found themselves in a quarterback quandary as the NFL season approaches. Two big names, Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, are vying for the coveted starting QB spot, but the question remains: Can either of them fill the shoes of last year’s Tom Brady?

Even if you doubled up on Baker and Trask, they wouldn’t be able to replicate the kind of performance Brady put on last season. So, framing the discussion this way might not be the best approach.

Instead, focusing on how each player could contribute to the Buccaneers moving forward might be more prudent. The Bucs might want to lean toward giving Trask more reps.

Here’s the thing about Mayfield: we know what he brings to the table. He’s proven time and again that he isn’t a franchise quarterback. He isn’t the kind of player who will elevate those around him, as we’ve seen from his performances against competitive teams in critical games.

On the other hand, we haven’t seen enough from Trask to definitively gauge his potential. Given that the Bucs used some second-round draft capital on him, it’s clear that they think highly of him. And while they may not have many pieces in place to help him succeed early on, there are examples of young quarterbacks thriving in such scenarios.

Take Joe Burrow of the Bengals, for example. Despite the team’s lack of a supporting cast early on, Burrow managed to make the team competitive and exciting, putting up impressive numbers. Trask would be a viable candidate for the starting spot if he could provide some semblance of that energy.

So, it might be time for the Buccaneers to consider relegating Mayfield to the backup role and giving Trask the opportunity to shine. After all, the future of the franchise could very well rest on this decision.

