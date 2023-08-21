The James Harden-Philadelphia 76ers Situation is an Absolute Mess by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a challenging situation with superstar James Harden. Tensions are high, and it appears that Harden’s NBA future is hanging in the balance.

Harden reportedly took a $15 million pay cut last year, losing approximately 25-30% of his salary, with the understanding that the lost income would be made up to him in the future. However, it seems that this hasn’t happened, and Harden is understandably frustrated. There’s more to this situation than just a trade request; it involves the money Harden sacrificed that he can’t get back.

Now the Sixers have to decide what to do with the disgruntled star. It’s unlikely that Harden will play for the team in the upcoming season. But finding a suitable trade partner is not easy in the NBA, where salaries must match. Even if a trade is possible, it’s almost certain the Sixers won’t receive equal value for Harden.

James Harden is in the last year of his contract. He would have opted out if he thought he could get a better deal elsewhere. But no team has the cap space to sign him, and the Sixers don’t want to engage in a sign-and-trade deal. Harden seems to be stuck.

Given Harden’s history of forcing his way out of teams, it’s not far-fetched to think he might use similar tactics to get out of Philadelphia. Whether it’s sitting out or creating an uncomfortable environment for Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, the situation seems poised to escalate.

It’s a tough predicament for the Sixers and Morey. Having a disgruntled player like Harden around can create a toxic atmosphere that affects the entire team. They might have to choose between trading Harden for less than his value or having him sit out.

In any case, it seems highly unlikely that James Harden will be playing for the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night. Whether he’s traded or sent home, it’s clear that this situation needs to be resolved before it becomes an even bigger distraction for the team.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.