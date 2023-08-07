The Saints' Rise: A Smart Bet for an NFC South Showdown by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

Last year’s NFC South showdown was one for the books. Despite recording a losing season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with legendary quarterback Tom Brady at the helm, somehow managed to clinch the division title. The rest of the teams, the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints, ended with an identical record of 7-10, thus finishing either tied for second or languishing in last.

As the 2023 season unfolds, the question on every NFL fan’s mind is: who will clinch the NFC South this time? According to current betting odds, the smart money seems to be on the Saints at a +130 price. It’s a pick that logically makes sense when considering the uncertainties surrounding the quarterback situation on all four teams.

Derek Carr’s move from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Saints could be a massive upgrade, bolstering the Saints’ odds this season. Meanwhile, the Falcons are taking a chance on a young gun, Desmond Ridder, who, while showing promise, remains largely unproven at this level. On the Panthers’ side, they’ve invested their future in the No.1 overall pick, Bryce Young. While Young is touted to become a key player in the coming years, betting on a rookie quarterback for a 17-game run poses risks.

Last year’s division champions, the Buccaneers, are currently priced at +750 and appear to be heading into the season with Baker Mayfield leading their charge. Those who followed the Buccaneers last season will recall the recurring issues with Tom Brady’s mobility, despite his status as arguably the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen. The Buccaneers have essentially retained their roster from last season, the only significant change being the switch from Brady to Mayfield.

So, while Mayfield’s addition isn’t necessarily a downgrade, it’s not a massive upgrade either. This begs the question: does the +750 price for the Buccaneers accurately reflect their potential this season?

It’s shaping up to be another exciting season in the NFC South, with quarterback uncertainties and the potential for underdogs to upend the status quo. However, with the quarterback upgrades and betting odds, the Saints might be the savvy pick for the division this year.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.