Underdogs or Upset Artists? Ohio Takes on San Diego State by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the college football season kicks off, one match-up generating much buzz is San Diego State taking on Ohio. Going into the weekend, the spread is surprisingly low, with San Diego State being only a 2.5-point favorite. Is this an indication of San Diego State’s perceived performance this season, or is it a testament to Ohio’s improvements?

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

San Diego State is a team known for its strong defense. They have consistently played a solid defensive game, a significant factor in their past successes. With a total of 49.5, this match-up has sparked some curiosity among fans and bettors.

Conversely, Ohio has been improving steadily, averaging 31.8 points per game last season. Led by Kurtis Rourke, whose brother Nathan has impressed with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the preseason, the Ohio offense is expected to be strong. Rourke is returning from a torn ACL, and if he’s back to full strength, he can lead Ohio to victory.

The real question is how Ohio will handle traveling across the country to face a physical San Diego State team that will likely try to slow the game down. Ohio has the offensive tools to make San Diego State uncomfortable, but will they handle the pressure of playing in a different environment against a tough defense?

The betting line keeps moving, and if you can get it at four points, it might be worth taking a chance on the Ohio Bobcats. They can potentially pull off a minor upset and get the cover. With a potent offense led by Rourke and a steadily improving team, Ohio is poised to make a statement in this match-up.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.