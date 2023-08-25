USC Trojans vs. San Jose State Spartans Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As the thrill and excitement of College Football rolls in tomorrow, one matchup undoubtedly stands out from the rest. Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is ready to make a statement in a Week 0 showdown. With expectations sky-high for him and his team, USC, this season opener promises to be a football game you won’t want to miss.

USC, also popularly known as the Trojans, are 30.5 point favorites going into this game. For those with an eye on the betting scene, the total over/under for the game stands at 66.5. But that’s not all; some enticing player props are also available. Caleb Williams’ passing yards prop is pegged at 311.5, and his passing touchdowns prop stands at 3.5. Interestingly, there’s plus money leaning towards the over for touchdowns.

What’s got everyone’s attention isn’t just the betting odds or the team matchups; it’s Williams’ shot at making Heisman history. With such a significant opening game, many wonder: How crucial is it for Williams to start this season on the right foot? The answer is immensely.

In College Football, the Heisman isn’t just about numbers; it’s about moments. A big game early on, especially for a reigning champion, sets the tone for the rest of the season. By delivering a standout performance tomorrow, Williams doesn’t just defend his title but cements his legacy. Winning back-to-back Heisman trophies is no easy feat, and a strong start is critical.

As we look forward to the explosive action on the gridiron tomorrow, all eyes will be on Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans. Whether you’re in it for the thrill of the game, the tantalizing betting odds, or the chase for the Heisman, this is one matchup you’ll want to catch live.

