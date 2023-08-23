Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Preview: Can the Commodores Shine in Nashville? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The college football season is upon us, and Nashville is about to witness a thrilling showdown as Vanderbilt takes on Hawaii. When Commodores head coach Clark Lea spoke at last year’s SEC media days, the message was clear: “We want to be one of the best teams in the country.” Their intent was evident last season when they clinched a victory against Hawaii in Honolulu during Week 0 with a resounding 63-10.

Fast forward to this year, the stakes are high. Vanderbilt is poised as a 17.5-point favorite. The betting community is abuzz with a singular question: Can Vandy cover this spread against the Rainbow Warriors?

Looking at the stats and the players, the short answer seems to be a confident “yes.” Vanderbilt brings back 15 of their starters from last season. This includes their standout quarterback, AJ Swann, who possesses both the skill and the arm strength to make significant plays. Swann’s options are amplified with a duo of dynamic wide receivers, making the offensive game for Vandy look promising.

Rewinding to their last encounter in Hawaii, Vanderbilt secured an overwhelming 63-10 win. While the Commodores have traditionally excelled on the offensive, it’s their defensive performance that’s under the microscope this season. Clark Lea, known for his defensive expertise, oversees a unit that wasn’t up to the mark last year. However, with eight defensive starters returning, the hope is that they’ll elevate their game this time. A 17.5-point spread should ideally not be a concern for them, and as per expert analysis, the odds could have leaned closer to 21.

Given Vanderbilt’s home advantage and past performance, confidence in them covering the spread is robust. Furthermore, this season holds more significance for Clark Lea’s squad. A potential bowl game is on the horizon, but to achieve that dream, Vanderbilt must secure a win against Wake Forest, a feat they failed last year. Their early season trajectory involves winning their first four games, which includes overcoming past hurdles like their close loss to Missouri and their unexpected win against Florida.

While Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii promises to be a thrilling matchup, the true test for the Commodores lies in their consistency and ability to replicate their past successes. Given their roster and the drive instilled by Coach Lea, a victorious season might not be a distant dream for Vanderbilt.

