What Type Of Season Will Alvin Kamara Have With the Saints? by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

Alvin Kamara, an explosive running back for the New Orleans Saints, has witnessed the peaks and valleys of an NFL career with his unpredictable touchdowns over the years. The highs came in 2020 when he put up an astounding 16 rushing touchdowns and a total of 21 touchdowns. In 2021, however, he saw a dip in these numbers as Kamara only managed four rushing and five receiving touchdowns.

This unpredictability was especially evident last year when Kamara managed only two rushing and two receiving touchdowns. Remarkably, three of these touchdowns were packed into a single game. In 15 games, those betting on Kamara scoring a touchdownâ€”a generally safe bet in prior yearsâ€”were left hanging.

Kamara’s Dual Role

The changing role of running backs in the NFL is another critical point to consider. Kamara’s proficiency in receiving makes him an all-round running back that can play three downs. Kamara’s skills extend beyond traditional rushingâ€”he can quickly move into the open field on a swing pass or screen pass, creating explosive plays.

Kamara’s Durability

Since his debut in 2017, Kamara has been able to stay on the field, playing 16, 15, 14, 15, 13, and 15 games in each respective season. He has rarely missed games, demonstrating a level of resilience that is prized in the physically demanding sport of football.

Kamara’s Impact on the Saints’ Offense

The Saints’ offense relies heavily on Kamara’s performance. With a quarterback capable of pushing the ball downfield, Kamara’s rushing game will have more opportunities to shine. This could result in more rushing attempts from the Saints in the upcoming season.

The Possible Suspension

A potential suspension looming over Kamara could cause some early-season trouble. A lengthy six-game suspension could be devastating for the Saints. However, if the suspension is cut to two or three games, Kamara might not be sorely missed and may even return fresher for a playoff push.

The NFC South

Despite these concerns, the New Orleans Saints remain the favorites to win their division. While a potential suspension for Kamara could be a roadblock, fans and pundits alike expect big things from the versatile running back this season.

