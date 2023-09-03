3 Las Vegas Raiders To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 4 Hours Ago

With a new offense centered around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Las Vegas Raiders have the potential to take a step in 2023. Who will break out on offense? There are some nice pieces on offense, but not much to be excited about behind the legendary Davante Adams.

Still, some talent can take another step in 2023, and we look into the candidates here.

Players to Watch (DEF): Bengals | Bills | Browns | Ravens | Steelers | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets | Jaguars | Colts | Texans| Titans | Broncos | Chiefs

Players to Watch (OFF): Bengals | Bills | Browns | Dolphins | Ravens | Steelers | Patriots | Jets| Jaguars | Colts | Texans | Titans | Broncos | Chiefs

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Raiders’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has already had some excellent years with the New England Patriots. We expect him to find a new gear opposite Davante Adams in his debut campaign with the Raiders. When he was with New England, Meyers never had the luxury to play with a wideout of Adam’s talent who would take away some of the defensive attention. Meyer’s career-high in receiving yards came in 2021 when he tallied 866. Is it possible that Meyers can record his first 1,000-yard season of his career in a more favorable situation? With his talent and skill level, we certainly wouldn’t put it past him. Meyers has strong potential in this offense as their No. 2 option, and we see him taking his game to another level in 2023.

Zamir White, RB

There’s no doubt that star running back Josh Jacobs ending his holdout and signing with the Raiders hinders the overall upside of Zamir White in their backfield. Still, it’s no secret that Raiders’ head coach, Josh McDaniels, doesn’t love operating in a one-running-back system and prefers to distribute the carries. That’s not easy to accomplish when you have a player like Jacobs, but White is undoubtedly someone they can mix in with immense upside. White looked solid during his rookie campaign when he saw the field, and there’s a lot to like about the former Georgia Bulldog. White should have a role in passing down situations, and if he can show his explosiveness early on, don’t be surprised if he’s cutting into Jacobs’ workload down the stretch. White will eventually take over the Raiders backfield, and although that’s unlikely to be in 2023, barring injury, we like the prospects of him making a good case this year.

Dylan Parham, G

If the Raiders hope to turn a corner offensively in 2023, they will need to protect their injury-prone starting quarterback. Las Vegas ran the ball at a solid rate in 2022, and we expect them to continue being a run-heavy offense. Guard Dylan Parham was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and there’s reason to be bullish about his profile entering 2023. Parham played a lot as a rookie and continued to be impressive as his workload increased. There were undoubtedly some inconsistencies during his rookie year, but that’s hardly uncommon for a guard on an offensive line. It takes adjustments, especially when you’re going against veterans on the opposing line. Parham has a lot of talent, and we liked his progress in Year 1. As a result, we see him growing into a solid contributor in 2023.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.