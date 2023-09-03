3 Overrated Week 2 NFL Favorites: Packers, Lions Headline by SportsGrid 48 Minutes Ago

Week 2 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites appear overrated headed into their matchup.

Below, we’ll dive into three favorites we believe are overrated this week.

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Although the Green Bay Packers looked the part of a contender in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, we’re not entirely sold on them yet as a contender. Jordan Love stole the show, and many wondered if the Packers have found another franchise quarterback again. The Bears aren’t exactly a juggernaut on defense, and the Packers won the battles in the trenches. We believe the Packers are real contenders in the NFC North, but we also want to see how they manage against a real defense.

The Atlanta Falcons are hosting Green Bay this Sunday, and the home side looks to have one of the more formidable defenses in the NFL. The Falcons were throwing looks at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that left the NFL world abuzz, and we believe the Packers will have trouble moving the football here. Take the points and the home team.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions (-5.5)

The Detroit Lions looked good against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. They’re now set to have their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 action as a 5.5-point favorite. The Lions and Seahawks have met twice over the last two seasons, with Seattle coming out on top 48-45 and 51-29. We’re not banking on the Seahawks finding success in this matchup just because of two prior games.

The Seahawks struggled in Week 1 and were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams. Playing Week 2 inside a dome is a recipe for success for Seattle offensively, and we expect to see a different team in this contest. The Seahawks may take a step back from the playoff team they were last year, but they’re much better than they showed in Week 1. Seattle may drop to 0-2, but 5.5 is too many points.

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Despite having opposite results, the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders had very similar Week 1’s. The Commanders barely got by the lackluster Arizona Cardinals, while the Broncos fell short against the Las Vegas Raiders. Expectations entering the year were relatively mediocre for both teams, and each side took that to heart with their performances. There are pros and cons to how these teams looked, but we’re more inclined to buy into the Commanders.

Teams will never say they overlook opponents in the NFL, but Week 1 is often difficult to predict, meaning we’re not reading too much into Washington’s performance against Arizona. You can make a case of why Denver is favored here, but we’re not buying it and have sold our Russell Wilson stock. The Commanders should cover the number and win this game outright.

