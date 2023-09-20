AFC Championship Winner Futures: Jags and Dolphins Stand Out by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Two weeks into the NFL season, bettors are furiously assessing the landscape to spot value bets for the AFC crown. Let’s break down the odds and the chatter surrounding the teams.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning AFC kings, unsurprisingly lead the pack, coming in as favorites with odds at +320. They’re followed by the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens at 5 to 1 and 6.5 to 1, respectively. The Miami Dolphins, a team with a lot of buzz and questions around them, have moved up to 7 to 1, with the Cincinnati Bengals hot on their tail at 9 to 1. Beyond them, we have a cluster including the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins are a focal point in the current AFC discussion. “Should the Dolphins be ranked higher?” That’s the million-dollar question. Should they be ahead of the Ravens? Or even the Bills? These rankings might be clarified in the coming weeks. However, there’s a caveat, especially when discussing Miami â€” Tua Tagovailoa. There’s that ever-present asterisk when it comes to Tua’s healthâ€”betting on the Dolphins week in, week out? Absolutely. But staking them for the entirety of the 19-week haul, given the uncertainties surrounding Tua? That’s tying up your money in a high-risk venture.

For those with an appetite for underdogs, Jacksonville’s odds at 12 to 1 are mouthwatering. There’s a solid argument that the Jaguars are the team to beat in their division. Another team to consider, especially for those seeking value, is the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals’ price has dropped, making them a potential value bet. However, this also reflects concerns around their season’s start and their roster’s health.

In contrast, while some might see the Bengals as a sneaky good bet, others might be more skeptical. Given the team’s rocky start, banking on them pulling a miracle 12 wins out of the next 14 games seems a stretch. And the quarterback situation? It’s murky at best. Betting on Jake Browning to save the day against a formidable Rams team â€” that’s a tough sell.

While early AFC betting futures do provide a direction, the season is young. As always, in the world of sports betting, while stats and odds guide the way, there’s no crystal ball. For those with faith in their teams, this is the time to seize those favorable numbers.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.