AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2023 Week 3 Power Rankings

The NFL is packed with elite offensive players in 2023, and multiple players stand out as Offensive Player of the Year hopefuls in Week 3.

1. (Tie) Justin Jefferson +650 (Last week: +1000)

After winning the award in 2022, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will look to repeat. Jefferson has yet to find the endzone in 2023, but that hasn’t stopped him from leading the league in receiving yards and being very dominant. Jefferson has tallied 309 receiving yards and seen his odds of winning Offensive Player of the Year bet down from +1000 to +650.

1. (Tie) Christian McCaffrey +650 (Last week: +1100)

Running back Christian McCaffrey got off to a hot start in Week 1 and played a sizable role in their Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey has tallied 268 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns through two games. The 49ers star running back saw his odds rise from +1100 to +650 after Week 2.

3. Tyreek Hill +700 (Last week: +800)

In his debut season with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill was electric, and he’s continued to look the part through two weeks. Hill wasn’t as effective against the New England Patriots in Week 2, but that wasn’t unexpected. The speedy wideout still saw his odds bet down from +800 to +700 over the last week.

4. Jalen Hurts +2000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Philadelphia Eagles are led by quarterback Jalen Hurts on offense, who was also an NFL MVP finalist in 2022. Hurts hasn’t gotten off to a banner start in 2023, but he still finds himself entering the top five at +2000.

5. Tua Tagovailoa +2600 (Last week: +3000)

There’s a lot to like about the Miami Dolphins offensively, and their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is a big reason for that. Tagovailoa was excellent in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers and had another strong showing against the New England Patriots in Week 2. With that, Miami’s signal-caller saw his odds bet down from +3000 to +2600.

6. Ja’Marr Chase +3100 (Last week: +2200)

Ja’Marr Chase might have won his first Offensive Player of the Year award last season if he didn’t miss time. In 2023, it hasn’t been the start to the year Chase would like, though, and he’s struggled through two games. As a result, Chase has seen his NFL OPOY odds drop from +2200 to +3100.

7. Tony Pollard +3400 (Last week: +3000)

With the Dallas Cowboys backfield entirely in the hands of running back Tony Pollard, he’s already showing the football world why he’s a candidate to take home Offensive Player of the Year. Pollard has rushed for 142 yards over their last first two games but still saw his odds drop from +3000 to +3400.

8. (Tie) Lamar Jackson +3500 (Last week: +2200)

One of the league’s most dynamic threats is expected to be healthy and ready to terrorize defenses in 2023. Lamar Jackson hasn’t been on a statistical hot streak to begin the year, but he’s still led his group to a 2-0 start. Without the numbers to back it up, Jackson has still seen his odds drop from +2200 to +3500.

8. (Tie) Bijan Robinson +3500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

You’re starting to see why the Atlanta Falcons had confidence in selecting Bijan Robinson inside the top ten of the 2023 NFL draft. Robinson showed off his explosiveness in their win over the Green Bay Packers and enters the top ten at +3500.

8. (Tie) Patrick Mahomes +3500 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

It hasn’t been a memorable start to the campaign for Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. Even though the numbers haven’t been there yet, don’t count out Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl winner boasts +3500 odds.

Player Team Odds Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 650 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers 650 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 700 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 2000 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 2600 Ja’Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 3100 Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys 3400 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 3500 Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons 3500 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 3500

