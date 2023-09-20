Arkansas vs. LSU: Are the Razorbacks Undervalued? by SportsGrid 46 Minutes Ago

As the college football week unfolds, anticipation skyrockets for the upcoming SEC clash between Arkansas and LSU. Current betting odds paint a fascinating picture: The Tigers initially opened as a 15.5-point favorite, which has since widened to 17.5. With a total set at 55.5, the stakes and expectations for this showdown couldn’t be higher.

However, when we dive deeper into the history between these two giants, we notice a pattern that seems to contradict the high-scoring prediction. Over their last two encounters, the combined scores were a mere 52 points, with results being nail-bitingly close at 13-10 and 16-13. In essence, these battles have been nothing short of slugfests.

Sam Pittman, the man leading the Hogs, boasts an impressive record of 13-6-1 when entering a game as the underdog. While LSU showcased a dazzling offense last week, there’s a rising belief that they might be overvalued in this matchup against Arkansas. It’s hard to picture LSU losing on their home turf, especially in the electrifying atmosphere of a night game in Death Valley. However, taking the under and siding with Arkansas plus the points could be the wise bettor’s choice.

The late kickoff brings its own set of challenges and an added layer of drama. Playing under the lights in Death Valley is no easy feat for any visiting team. The Hogs will need to be on their A-game, and a key aspect of their strategy will be handling LSU’s offensive threats. Malik Neighbors, in particular, has emerged as a potent force and someone Arkansas can’t afford to overlook. Doubling down on their coverage of Neighbors might just be the tactical move they need to make.

While the odds may lean heavily towards LSU, this matchup is teeming with unpredictability. With history as our guide, we’re likely in for another hard-fought, lower-scoring game. As Saturday approaches, all eyes will be on Death Valley, eager to see which SEC titan emerges victorious.

