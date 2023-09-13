Atlanta Braves: More Than Just Power at the Plate by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

In Major League Baseball, offensive prowess often catches the eye, and the Atlanta Braves are basking in the spotlight. Their recent form at the plate has been nothing short of sensational, prompting many to wonder: Can they ride this wave to a championship?

Mostly, this heavy-hitting tends to subside when teams hit the postseason. It’s a long-standing baseball adage in the postseason that top-notch pitching usually trumps hard-hitting. The Braves are not lacking in the pitching department; they’re pretty solid there, too. But expecting Matt Olson to launch a whopping 12 home runs in the October postseason might be a tall order.

However, there’s always a twist. If the Braves face off in Philadelphia, a ballpark known for being especially friendly to home run hitters, all bets might be off. It could very well be a homer paradise for Olson and his crew.

This year’s Braves offense is undeniably more potent than last year’s. They’re currently on an upward trajectory, unlike last year when they somewhat limped into the postseason only to face an early exit. Still, historical trends and seasoned analysts alike will remind you: when it comes to the crunch of the ALCS and NLCS, good pitching has the upper hand over good hitting.

Pitching dynamics in the postseason, especially in the later stages, can be unpredictable. With its blend of offensive firepower and pitching strength, the Braves’ journey promises to be one for the history books.

