Betting on NFC West: 49ers Rise, Seahawks Slip by SportsGrid 11 Minutes Ago

As the dust settles on the NFL‘s Week 1 action, there’s been a significant shift in the NFC West’s pecking order.

The Seattle Seahawks have the second-best odds in the NFC West, but they’ve dropped to +600 after Week 1.

Despite their triumphant win over the divisional rivals, the Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams are still third at +1000. Unsurprisingly, the Arizona Cardinals remain long shots with +6500.

The standout of the week, undoubtedly, was the San Francisco 49ers. Their scintillating performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers was nothing short of spectacular. It was so impressive that bookmakers now peg them as a -410 favorite to clinch the division title.

It’s easy to dismiss the drastic shift in odds as an overreaction to a single week’s performance. However, as the adage goes, “Seeing is believing.” And we witnessed a 49ers team that lived up to its pre-season hype.

Many had anticipated a tight two-horse race between Seattle and San Francisco. But based on Week 1’s display, it seems the two teams are worlds apart. Seattle’s lackluster showing was a letdown for many, especially given their pre-season promise.

In contrast, the 49ers looked every bit the part of a championship contender. There’s a reason they’re leading the pack: they’ve proven their mettle when it matters most.

While it’s still early days, and there’s plenty of football left to play, the odds are painting a compelling picture. The San Francisco 49ers have laid down the marker as the team to beat in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks have some catching up to do if they want to challenge the 49ers’ newfound dominance. Only time will tell if they can rise to the challenge.

